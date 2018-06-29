Mid-Missouri Renaissance Fair Begins This Weekend

KINGDOM CITY - The Central Missouri Renaissance Festival begins Saturday at Boster Castle in Kingdom City. Festival organizers estimate more than 1,000 people will show up to the 7th annual Renaissance Festival.

Festivities include a blacksmith, woodworking, and jousting exhibitions. Admission to this year's fair is $8, and kids under five years old are free.

Food and drink from the medieval times will be served. Festival organizer Adam Boster said this year the Olde World Tavern will cater to lords and ladies.

On Friday, festival organizers held a kids day where local home schooled students attended the festival for free, saw presentations, and tried on costumes.

The Renaissance Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.