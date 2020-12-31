COLUMBIA - A winter system will hit mid-Missouri Thursday night and into Friday morning, and it is a call to action for area road crews.
The system is expected to be difficult to manage for the central district of the Missouri Department of Transportation. The storm is expected to start off with a wintry mix of snow and sleet and then change to freezing rain.
Snow accumulations will be near an inch, and ice accumulation will not be more than a quarter of an inch.
"We are going to try and treat in advance any of our elevated surfaces, any areas that are in shade where the pavement temperatures may be lower," Paul Denkler, an engineer for MODOT said.
Because of low accumulation totals, plowing is not the biggest concern. Instead, plans are to ensure freezing rain does not leave icy roadways during the Friday morning commute.
"If it was raining up to this storm, and it started to change over to snow or ice when the temperatures went down, that prevents us from doing any type of treating in advance. It would just wash it off the roadways."
If the freezing rain happens at the beginning of the system, there are chances pre-treating may not work.
Crews will work well into Friday morning until conditions are completely safe.