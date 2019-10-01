Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained

23 hours 35 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Monday, September 30, 2019 10:56:00 PM CDT September 30, 2019 in Climate
By: Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist
loading

COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as warm as 2019's was in 1897, a difference of 122 years. However, there are major differences in how both September 1897 and 2019 came to be at the top of the record book.

SEPTEMBER 1897

The month started with three days in the 100s (for actual temperatures, not counting for the heat index). In fact, a total of four days were in the 100s. Still to this day the month holds six high temperature records. There was a cool period that lasted seven days from the 16th to the 22nd when temperatures were either seasonal or below average. During that time, one morning recorded a low of 35º, which still holds the record low for that date. So, you can see, there were large swings in the temperatures throughout the month.

It was a very dry month. A half-inch of rainfall is all that recorded, and that fell over a consecutive 48-hour period in the middle of the month. Every other day was dry.

A reminder that dry conditions will produce large swings in temperatures and can allow temperatures to get both warmer (into the 100s) and cooler (into the 30s in this case) at night.

SEPTEMBER 2019

The only below average day was felt on the first day of the month. The end of August was below average and that carried over into September for one day. Then, everything changed. The remainder of the month experienced above average temperatures with the exception of eight days which were seasonal. While a low temperature was not broken, a highest low temperature was. The last day of the month recorded a low of 69º, which bested the previous 68º highest low from 1971. However, there were zero 100-degree days. In fact, the warmest temperature felt in 2019 as a whole was 95º.

It was a below average month for precipitation with only 2.52" falling over the Columbia weather station, which left the month 1.35" below the 3.87" average. 

The month also saw very little influence from frontal systems. The jet stream, our upper-level winds that tend to steer low-pressure systems our way from the Rocky Mountains, was well north of us. Because of this, nothing was able to stop our continued Summer. Showers every now and then, along with clouds, helped to keep temperatures steadily in the 80s and 90s; playing a role in keeping our low temperatures so warm, too. The steady southerly flow didn't hurt, either.

So, if 1987 had multiple 100-degree days and still holds records and 2019 has zero high temperature records, how are they tied for first place?

LOW TEMPERATURES

The nights over the course of 2019's September were 6.7º warmer than in 1897. Meanwhile, the high temperatures in 2019 were 6.7º cooler than in 1897. Hence, the tie. 

A note on low temperatures: one of the trends we have been seeing prominently in climate has been warmer nights. Since 1970, Columbia's low temperature is, on average, 2.4º warmer.

While summer has held on, Fall weather should finally arrive by the end of the week as the coolest temps since May move into mid-MO. 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Two Democrats set to challenge incumbent Republican for 4th congressional district
Two Democrats set to challenge incumbent Republican for 4th congressional district
COLUMBIA - Two Democrats have entered the race to unseat Republican incumbent Vicky Hartzler in the 2020 race for... More >>
15 minutes ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 10:16:07 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

VIDEO: Logjam demolishes Brunswick railroad bridge
VIDEO: Logjam demolishes Brunswick railroad bridge
CHARITON COUNTY - A logjam on the Grand River at the BNSF railroad bridge pushed down the structure Tuesday evening.... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 9:13:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

Police seek help identifying suspect in credit card fraud case
Police seek help identifying suspect in credit card fraud case
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud. The... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 8:54:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

High schoolers speak out about the problems of vaping in their schools
High schoolers speak out about the problems of vaping in their schools
COLUMBIA - Students from public high schools in Boone County discussed their experiences with underaged vaping Tuesday night. Rohan Rao... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 7:44:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

Young farmers face steep cost to join farming industry
Young farmers face steep cost to join farming industry
COLUMBIA - Gavin Spoor is one of around 50,000 farmers under 25 in the country, and he wants to own... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 7:31:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Housing Authority reinforces medical marijuana ban
Jefferson City Housing Authority reinforces medical marijuana ban
JEFFERSON CITY - The Housing Authority of the City of Jefferson has reinforced an already existing policy that bans the... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Missourians protest death penalty after governor allows execution
UPDATE: Missourians protest death penalty after governor allows execution
JEFFERSON CITY - Citizens protested outside of Gov. Mike Parson's office after his spokeswoman announced he wouldn't grant clemency to... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 2:07:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

Racial taunts at football game create tension for players and cheerleaders
Racial taunts at football game create tension for players and cheerleaders
COLUMBIA- Cursing, racial slurs and a trashed visitors locker room greeted Battle High School fans, players and cheerleaders on Friday... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 1:27:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

Jefferson City woman allowed out of jail ahead of child abuse trial
Jefferson City woman allowed out of jail ahead of child abuse trial
JEFFERSON CITY - A judge allowed a woman accused in the death of a toddler in late 2018 to post... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 12:46:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

Jury convicts ex-police officer who fatally shot neighbor
Jury convicts ex-police officer who fatally shot neighbor
DALLAS (AP) — A white former Dallas police officer who said she fatally shot her unarmed, black neighbor after mistaking... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 11:24:00 AM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: At least one dead, 10 injured in 'violent incident' at Finnish school complex
UPDATE: At least one dead, 10 injured in 'violent incident' at Finnish school complex
KUOPIO, Finland (CNN) - A stabbing at a vocational school complex in Kuopio, eastern Finland, has left at least one... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 7:19:00 AM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

Missouri River, Daniel Boone regional libraries discontinue electronic media sharing
Missouri River, Daniel Boone regional libraries discontinue electronic media sharing
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River and Daniel Boone Regional Libraries have changed their rules on electronic media sharing, effective Tuesday.... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 6:26:00 AM CDT October 01, 2019 in News

Jefferson City estimates spending over $4 million in disaster recovery
Jefferson City estimates spending over $4 million in disaster recovery
JEFFERSON CITY - Initial estimates show Jefferson City has spent more than $4.2 million in disaster recovery efforts in response... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Monday, September 30, 2019 11:13:00 PM CDT September 30, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Monday, September 30, 2019 10:56:00 PM CDT September 30, 2019 in Climate

Missourians against death penalty prepare for first execution in two and a half years
Missourians against death penalty prepare for first execution in two and a half years
COLUMBIA - Vigils are scheduled around the state prior to the execution of Russell Bucklew on Tuesday, the first execution... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Monday, September 30, 2019 6:31:00 PM CDT September 30, 2019 in News

Chris Gervino to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Chris Gervino to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 Sports' very own Chris Gervino has been picked as an honoree for the 25th anniversary of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Monday, September 30, 2019 4:05:00 PM CDT September 30, 2019 in Sports

Deputies make arrest after kidnapping in Holts Summit area
Deputies make arrest after kidnapping in Holts Summit area
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies arrested an Owensville man over the weekend after a reported kidnapping in the Holts Summit area.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Monday, September 30, 2019 2:42:00 PM CDT September 30, 2019 in News

Construction industry looks to younger generation in workforce shortages
Construction industry looks to younger generation in workforce shortages
COLUMBIA - The Associated General Contractors of Missouri launched BuildMO Week Monday. This year officials are focusing on what they... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Monday, September 30, 2019 12:46:00 PM CDT September 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11pm 77°
12am 76°
1am 76°
2am 74°