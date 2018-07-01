Mid Missouri's Red Cross Chapter Heads to Oklahoma

COLUMBIA - The Mid-Missouri chapter of the Red Cross and many other local organizations wasted no time in providing help for victims of the Oklahoma tornado.

The local Red Cross sent its first volunteer to Moore, Oklahoma on Monday.

The first volunteer is a nurse, specializing in mental health.

She will be providing counseling for people affected by the tornado for the next 2 to 3 weeks.

Other volunteers will be providing supplies for the first responders.

The best way for people outside of Oklahoma to help out is to donate money.

Donations can be made by texting "REDCROSS" to 9-0-9-9-9 to give 10 dollars.

Money can also be donated online at Redcross.org