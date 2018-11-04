Mid-Missouri School Celebrates Decade of Education

COLUMBIA - A Mid-Missouri school is celebrating a decade of educating children and their families today. The Moog School of Columbia is hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning. The Moog School of Columbia works with children from birth to 6 years old who are deaf or hard-of hearing. The school started 10 years ago with just four students and has increased to 16 students and infants today. Directors say the school is an extension of the Moog Center for Deaf Education in St. Louis. Leaders say they were aware of many students traveling to St. Louis or Kansas City from Mid-Missouri and saw the need for a new location. The Moog School remains the only program in Central Missouri where deaf children can learn to talk. The school serves a 90 mile radius around the Columbia area. This location off West Broadway is its second since moving to the Columbia area. The school moved to this location in April of 2007. The ribbon cutting ceremony started at 8:15 Thursday morning.