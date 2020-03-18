Mid-Missouri school districts offering free lunches

MISSOURI - The Tipton R-VI school district is offering free food for all minors.

The food is "pick up and go" and will be served on Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday March 19, from noon to 2 p.m.

We are offering FREE FOOD for ALL those 18 and under! Pick up & go only on Wednesday, March 18 from 12 noon to 2 pm & Thursday, March 19 - same times. Look for the white tent on the west side (Knights of Columbus side) of the school! ??come & get it! pic.twitter.com/QYR65xMXD1 — Tipton R-VI School District (@TiptonRVIdist) March 17, 2020

The lunches can be picked up from a white tent on the west side of the school.

The Jefferson City School District will also offer pick up and go meals for students and their families. Meals will be available starting Wednesday, March 18. Students can also grab lunch on Thursday and Friday of this week from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning March 30, until schools reopen, lunches will be served Monday through Friday of each week.

There will not be lunch served from March 23 to March 27 due to the district's previously planned spring break.

Meals will be available at the following locations: Lewis & Clark Middle School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and East, South, West, North, Pioneer Trail, Thorpe Gordon elementary schools. Children must be present to pick up food.

Since Monday March 16, 700 families said they would utilize the meals that are offered.