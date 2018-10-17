Mid-Missouri schools get beef added to their menus

LADDONIA—The Community R-6 School District is the second district to get new beef options added to its school menu. The school district is participating in the ‘MO Beef for MO kids’ program that partners with local cattlemen to provide affordable beef to Missouri schools.

The program is a partnership between the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri Beef Industry Council and Oppa Food Management. The program hosted a kick-off dinner Monday night to introduce the idea to the public and thank all of the organizations involved.

Scott Meyer, Senior Director of Trading for Oppa Food Management said adding beef to school menus is usually expensive, but has become easier with the partnership.

“Beef tends to be less and less on the menu because of its price, and with this program we’re able to get local donations, and with that donation it helps us offset some of the costs so that we can provide more opportunities to put beef on the menus,” Meyer said.

Meyer said kids seem to prefer a variety of options on their school menus, and schools are able to provide that with the partnership. Some options include Philly cheesesteak subs, roast beef melts and cheeseburger pizza.

“These districts will start this week with the MO beef for MO kids program and soon after they’ll start seeing more choices for beef on their menus,” Meyer said.

The program will be hold another kick-off dinner Thursday in the Van-Far High School cafeteria.