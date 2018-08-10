Mid-Missouri Schools Wrap Up State Track and Field Championships

JEFFERSON CITY - The 2014 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships were completed at Lincoln University's Dwight Reed Stadium Saturday, with many individuals and teams from classes 3 and 4 earning significant awards.

After 18 events were scored, the men's team from Blue Springs finished first in the Class 4 rankings with a total of 83 points. Rock Bridge turned in a respectable performance as well, tying for fifth place with 30 points.

The women's team from McCluer North took home first place among Class 4 schools, racking up 65 points. Jefferson City finished in sixth place with a total of 30 points, while Rock Bridge earned 23 points and finished in seventh place.

In the Class 4 100 meter dash, Battle's Ben Brooks won the event by one-hundredth of a second with a time of 10.88 seconds. Brooks is only a junior, so he will get to defend his title next year.

Rock Bridge's Luke Darrough was crowned as the state champion in the pole vault. The women's 4 x 800 meter relay team from Rock Bridge finished in fourth place with a time of 9:22.060.

In Class 3 action, the men of Grandview finished with a total of 64 points, tying for first place with Liberty North. Grandview's women's team also turned in a first place finish with a total of 63 points. The men of Helias Catholic finished in 10th place with 19 points as well.

Josh Woodruff of Helias Catholic turned in a second place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.82 seconds. Kaitlyn Shea, also from Helias Catholic, finished in fifth place with a time of 11:36.57 in the 3200 meter run.