Mid-Missouri Sheriff Honored

"I believe that there are other sheriffs who are more deserving, but I humbly accept," Nichols said.

Three members of his department nominated Sheriff Nichols for the statewide award, including his chief deputy.

"Mark Nichols works tirelessly to improve the working conditions, to get the best equipment and the best pay that he can for his deputies on an extremely tight budget," said Deputy Nevin Turner.

For example, Nichols helped attain new car lights and laptops for his deputies.

Nichols said he feels the award honors not just him, but his entire department.

"It's not the sheriff, it's the deputies and the staff who make a department," he said.

Sheriff Nichols is a lifelong citizen of Randolph County who began working for the county back in 1986.