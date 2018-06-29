Mid-Missouri snakes cause misguided fear

3 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, July 08 2014 Jul 8, 2014 Tuesday, July 08, 2014 2:34:00 PM CDT July 08, 2014 in News
By: Harris Chang, KOMU 8 Reproter

BOONE COUNTY - When the weather heats up, mid-Missourians report seeing more snakes on golf courses, in parks and in their front yards.

Eagle Knoll Golf Course Superintendent Neal Thompson said he has seen his fair share of snakes throughout his 14 years on the job.

 "I think during the drier years like in 2012, we saw  a lot of snakes, especially heading to water," Thompson said. "This year has been wetter, so the snakes are a lot more spread out."

Missouri is home to around 42 snake species, including some venomous snakes.

The most common venomous snakes in Missouri are copperheads, while rattlesnakes are a bit harder to find.    

According to a blog post uploaded on the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) website, between 1993 and 1999 there were about 85 venomous snakebites in Missouri each year. 

But some members of the department dispute that number.

"In fact, it is kind of rare that we have a year where someone is bitten," said John George, the wildlife regional supervisor for the Central Region Department of Conservation.

"I think snakes should be respected," George said. "If you are messing around with venomous snakes, it can be dangerous. But non-venomous snakes are not dangerous at all, and most of our snakes are non-venomous."

And the statistics support George's statement.

Of all the reported snake bites in Missouri, George said many of the victims were either looking for snakes and/or intoxicated at the time of the bite. He said that problem is easily avoidable.

"It's good to have a healthy respect for snakes" George said. "Assume all of them are venomous until you know the particular snake you have encountered is not."

Since 1933, there have been three reported cases in which a venomous snakebite led to a death.

The blog post said, "A snakebite ranks just above falling space debris as a threat to human life." 

Even Thompson, who works outside daily, said he understands the realistic threat Missouri snakes pose to people.

"In Missouri, there aren't many dangerous snakes," he said. "The few reports we get from golfers about a copperhead. More times than not, it ends up being just a water snake or something not too dangerous."

In case of a venomous snake bite, the MDC compiled a list of things to do and not to do. 

But George said with the threat snakes pose, they offer more benefits to the environment.

"Snakes are a natural pest control." George said. "A lot of snakes eat rodents and insects while being prey to some hawks and other predator mammals." 

 

More News

Grid
List

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
4 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
5am 77°
6am 76°
7am 78°
8am 82°