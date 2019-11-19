Mid-Missouri soccer takes on NAIA National Tournament
COLUMBIA - The Central Methodist University men's soccer team and the Columbia College women's and men's soccer teams have advanced to the NAIA National Tournament.
For the men's teams, they will be heading into the opening round on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The no. 1 ranked Eagles will take on the winning team in the Martin Methodist and Houston Victoria matchup. The no. 2 ranked Cougars will take on the winning team in the Dalton State and Embry-Riddle matchup.
The Cougars women's team ranked at no. 1 will be heading to Pulaski, TN on Friday, Nov. 22 to take on No. 5 ranked Martin Methodist.
