Mid-Missouri Soldier Dies From Wounds In Afghanistan

BOONE COUNTY - Sgt. 1st Class Charles M. Sedall died this week. Sedall was wounded earlier this month in Afghanistan. Sedall was 34.



The neighbors we spoke with didn't know Sedall well. One, who bought land from him, said he kept to himself.



Women at the local hardware store said Charles, also known as "Chuck," loved riding his motorcycles. He stopped by Call's Hardware and Leathercraft to get leather for his motorcycles.

Sedall was assigned to the 1st Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team in Fort Drum, N.Y.

His unit was attacked Oct. 5th at Arif Kala, Afghanistan. He died Sunday at National Naval Medical Center in Bethesday, Md.