Mid-Missouri Sporting Event Cancellations
COLUMBIA -- Due to adverse weather conditions in Mid-Missouri, the following sporting events have been moved from their originally scheduled dates or canceled.
- The series finale between the No. 5 Mizzou softball team and seventh-ranked Texas A&M scheduled for Sunday has been canceled. Mizzou (10-2) is back in action at University Field for a doubleheader against Evansville on Wednesday, March 10. The games are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
- The Mizzou baseball series finale against San Francisco, scheduled for noon on Sunday has been cancelled due to heavy rain and wet field conditions. No make-up date has been scheduled. Mizzou will return home Tuesday as it takes on Jackson State for a midweek contest Tuesday before opening SEC play next weekend with South Carolina.
