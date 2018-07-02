Mid-Missouri Sporting Event Cancellations

JEFFERSON CITY -- With impending forecasts calling for inclement weather in Jefferson City on Friday the Lincoln women's tennis team's match with Northeastern State on has been postponed.

The contest will be rescheduled, although a make-up date has not yet been determined.



- Lincoln is currently 1-2 on the season and 0-2 in MIAA play. The Blue Tigers opened their home slate on Tuesday with an 8-1 victory over Stephens and have home contests scheduled this week against Southwest Baptist on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and versus Central Oklahoma on Saturday at 10 a.m.

- Due to projected inclement weather, this weekend's MWSU Invitational, scheduled to be hosted by Missouri Western in St. Joseph, has been canceled.

The Lincoln softball team was scheduled to play six games this weekend, and those games will not be rescheduled.

The Blue Tigers, 9-4-1 on the season after sweeping William Jewell on Wednesday, will be back in action next Wednesday, hosting Rockhurst for two games starting at 2 p.m.