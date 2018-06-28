Mid-Missouri sporting event cancellations

COLUMBIA - Due to inclement weather predicted for the weekend of Feb. 27-28 and Mar. 1, the following sporting events involving mid-Missouri teams have been either rescheduled or canceled.

Mizzou baseball: home-opening series against the University of Illinois-Chicago, scheduled at Taylor Stadium has been moved. The teams will now play at the USA Baseball Complex in Millington, Tennessee, beginning with a doubleheader Saturday at noon. If weather permits, Mizzou and UIC will play a doubleheader Sunday with the start time TBA.

Mizzou softball: rain has canceled Saturday's games against Minnesota and James Madison in the Citrus Classic in Kissimmee, Florida.

Lincoln University: the baseball team's weekend series at Pittsburg State will now consist of two double-headers played on Sunday and Monday. The teams will now play a doubleheader on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CT and another double-header on Monday at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Missouri Valley College: men's lacrosse home match vs. Asbury University scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. has been canceled; baseball doubleheaders scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at home against Waldorf College have been canceled; softball doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at home against St. Louis School of Pharmacy has been postponed to April 19; JV softball doubleheader scheduled for Sunday at East Central Community College has been postponed to March 18; men's tennis scheduled for Sunday at Rockhurst has been moved to Saturday at 12 p.m., at the Carriage Club in Kansas City; women's tennis scheduled for Sunday at Rockhurst has been postponed, but the date is TBD.

Jamestown C-1: Boys' championship game moved to Saturday (2/28) at 12 p.m.

