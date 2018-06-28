Mid-Missouri sporting event cancellations

COLUMBIA - Due to inclement weather, the following sporting events involving mid-Missouri teams have been either rescheduled or canceled.

Mizzou baseball: the midweek series against Central Arkansas, originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday (March 3-4) at Taylor Stadium, has been canceled. No make-up date has been announced for the games; the first pitch on Friday (March 6) at Taylor Stadium against Milwaukee has been moved up to 4 p.m. from 6 p.m. due to predicted below freezing temperatures.

[Editor's note: this story will be updated to reflect the most recent information.]