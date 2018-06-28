Mid-Missouri sporting event cancellations

COLUMBIA - Due to inclement weather, the following sporting events involving mid-Missouri teams have been either rescheduled or canceled.

Mizzou Softball: due to steady rain in the Springfield area, Wednesday's game against Missouri State has been postponed. The contest will be rescheduled for a later date that fits both teams' schedules.

Lincoln University: the baseball team's home game against Missouri S&T on Wednesday will now start at noon to avoid the forecasted rain.

[Editor's note: this story will be updated to reflect the most recent information.]