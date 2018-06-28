Mid-Missouri Sporting Event Schedule Changes

COLUMBIA -- Due to inclement weather in Mid-Missouri, the following sporting events have been moved from their originally scheduled dates or canceled.

The Mizzou tennis game scheduled for Sunday at noon at the Green Tennis Center has been moved up to 11 a.m.

The Missouri Valley College baseball doubleheader with Park University scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.

We will continue to update this list as more changes are made.