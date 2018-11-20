Mid-Missouri Sporting Event Schedule Changes
COLUMBIA -- Due to inclement weather in Mid-Missouri, the following sporting events have been moved from their originally scheduled dates or canceled.
- The Lincoln baseball game against Missouri Western on Sunday has been moved up to Friday. The Blue Tigers will now take on the Griffons in a single game on Friday at 3:00 p.m. CDT. The two teams will still meet for a double header on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. CDT.
- The Mizzou tennis team's remaining four home matches have been moved to the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in St. Louis, as contractors continue work to upgrade the program's outdoor courts. Missouri will take on Georgia on Friday, March 29 at 2 p.m., followed by an 11 a.m. contest against Tennessee on Sunday, March 31. If forced to go indoors, Mizzou and Georgia will play at 5 p.m. at the Sunset Tennis Center, also in St. Louis. Sunday's match will be played at 11 a.m. at the Sunset Tennis Center if sent indoors.
- The Central Methodist University softball doubleheader against Lindenwood-Belleville originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed until Sunday, April 21, at 1 p.m. CT at Cox Field. Central Methodist travels to Nebraska Wesleyan for a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
