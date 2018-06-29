Mid-Missouri Sporting Event Schedule Changes
COLUMBIA -- Due to inclement weather the following sporting events have been moved from their originally scheduled dates or canceled.
- The LU baseball team's doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday in Jefferson City against Southwest Baptist on Wednesday will now be played in Bolivar, Missouri. Those games are tentatively scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. CT.
- The Missouri Valley College baseball doubleheader at Park University on Wednesday has been canceled.
- The Missouri Valley College softball doubleheader with Evangel University on Wednesday has been postponed until April 27.
- The Columbia College softball game with Missouri Valley College on Thursday softball has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
- No. 12 Mizzou softball's doubleheader at Iowa, originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, in Iowa City, Iowa, has been cancelled. Further scheduling announcements regarding the Tiger softball team will be released once arrangements are made.
- The Missouri baseball game vs. Missouri State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until April 24 at 6 p.m.
