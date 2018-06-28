Mid-Missouri Sporting Event Schedule Changes
- COLUMBIA -- Due to inclement weather, the following sporting events have been moved from their originally scheduled dates or canceled.
- The American Midwest Conference Softball tournament has been pushed back from Friday until Saturday and continue through Sunday. The Columbia College Cougars are the third seed in the double elimination bracket and will take on second seeded Park University at noon on Saturday. The William Woods Owls are the fourth seed in the double elimination bracket and will take on top seeded Williams Baptist at noon on Saturday.
- The HAAC Track and Field Championship Meet at Baker University has been pushed back and will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The meet will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday
- The HAAC Softball Tournament at the Blue Valley Rec Complex in Overland Park, Kansas has been pushed back and will take place Saturday and Sunday. The Missouri Valley College opening round softball game against MidAmerica Nazarene University is now scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
- The HAAC Baseball Championship Series Spring Classic at Phil Welch Stadium in Saint Joseph, Missouri has been postponed until Friday.
