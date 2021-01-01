COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri started the new year with a winter storm that started Thursday and continued into Friday.
Some people woke up to fallen tree branches in their front yard.
Boonville resident Charles Jackson said all the ice on his trees' branches is causing them to hang low or even break.
“I don’t have any major damage right now, just a few limbs off of one of my big trees,” said Jackson.
Jackson said his neighborhood isn’t experiencing any power outages at the moment, but the electrical wires are covered in ice.
Jackson added he was more fortunate than some outside of Boonville.
“I talked online with people that live outside of town today, and their power was out,” Jackson said. “They’re on generators and propane heaters right now.”
Columbia local Nate Fuller said his neighborhood is experiencing some heavy ice, but he thanks the local power company for clearing his neighborhood's branches.
“Fortunately the power company came through and cleared away a lot of the branches right before fall,” Fuller said. “There’s power lines that run through our backyard and they’re doing pretty well.”
