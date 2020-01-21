Mid-Missouri starts to feel the cold

1 year 11 months 1 week ago Saturday, February 10 2018 Feb 10, 2018 Saturday, February 10, 2018 10:34:00 PM CST February 10, 2018 in News
By: Sana Moore, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Temperatures are dropping and mid-Missouri is starting to feel the cold.  

There was one fatal accident, 39 crashes, six injuries and 100 calls for assistance, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.

Lynn Schaffner said she is not a big fan of the winter, but she makes sure she is prepared for the weather. 

“I dress in layers and I get all my warm clothes and I make sure I have on sensible shoes for the weather,” Schaffner said.

She said not only does she make sure she dresses appropriately, she makes sure her cars are just as ready for the weather as she is.

Lynn Schaffner's husband, Tom Schaffner, agrees.

“Make sure your vehicle is in good shape and if you are at home make sure you have a shovel and some ice melt and make sure your furnace is working,” Tom Schaffner said. 

“Always make sure I have a full tank of gas because you never know,” Schaffner said.

Lynn said when she was driving she was glad she made a pit stop at the gas station.

“We were coming home from St.Louis and traveling through Columbia and we wound up in a traffic jam one time and I was so glad we had plenty of gas in the car,” she said. 

Tom Schaffner said they use creativity to make sure their car doesn't spin on ice. They said they use playground sand to put weight on his vehicle so it doesn't slip and slide on the slippery roads.

Lynn said being prepared is important but accepting the weather conditions are, too.

“I think all you have to do is accept that it’s winter and you just have to deal with it," Lynn Schaffner said.

More News

Grid
List

Bill would eliminate life sentences for Missouri minors
Bill would eliminate life sentences for Missouri minors
JEFFERSON CITY - Bobby Bostic wasn't supposed to see freedom after his prison conviction at age 16 - his sentence... More >>
27 minutes ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 2:31:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Walmart shooter fired gun toward employees, customers
Walmart shooter fired gun toward employees, customers
COLUMBIA - The man accused of opening fire inside of a Columbia Walmart on Friday night threatened to kill store... More >>
39 minutes ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 2:19:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Next round of winter weather possible Wednesday afternoon
Next round of winter weather possible Wednesday afternoon
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system is on its way to Missouri and could lead to icy roads and minor... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 1:34:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in Weather

Man who opened fire at KC club had past weapon charge dropped
Man who opened fire at KC club had past weapon charge dropped
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A gunman who opened fire outside of a Kansas City nightclub, killing a woman and... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 1:10:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Crash report: 20 vehicles involved in crash at Missouri River Bridge
Crash report: 20 vehicles involved in crash at Missouri River Bridge
ROCHEPORT - Twenty vehicles crashed on Monday at the I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. The Missouri State Highway... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:45:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Boeing has officially stopped making 737 Max airplanes
Boeing has officially stopped making 737 Max airplanes
(RENTON, Wash.) - The Boeing 737 Max is officially on hold. The assembly line in Renton, Washington, has stopped... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 9:39:00 AM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Job fair for displaced Pinnacle employees
Job fair for displaced Pinnacle employees
COLUMBIA - Former Pinnacle Hospital employees have the opportunity to find a new job at the job fair hosted by... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:38:00 AM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Former KBIA, KOMU News Director Rod Gelatt Dies
Former KBIA, KOMU News Director Rod Gelatt Dies
COLUMBIA - Missouri School of Journalism Professor Emeritus Rod Gelatt died Sunday January 19, at his home in Arizona. He... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 6:14:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Local fans react to Kansas City Chiefs win
Local fans react to Kansas City Chiefs win
COLUMBIA - The Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship victory brought celebration and excitement to fans in Columbia yesterday. Teller's Gallery... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 2:59:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Westbound I-70 reopened at Missouri River Bridge
UPDATE: Westbound I-70 reopened at Missouri River Bridge
ROCHEPORT — As of 3:45 p.m., the westbound lane of I-70 at the Missouri River bridge is now open, according... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 2:29:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Pulaski County deputies rescue female driver from car in low water crossing
Pulaski County deputies rescue female driver from car in low water crossing
PULASKI COUNTY - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department rescued a female driver from her car stuck in a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 2:08:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Braving the snow to remember MLK at Battle Gardens
Braving the snow to remember MLK at Battle Gardens
COLUMBIA - The snow and bitter cold did not stop the NAACP's Columbia chapter from remembering Martin Luther King, Jr.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 12:15:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Police: 2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
Police: 2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
KANSAS CITY - Police say an armed security guard may have shot and killed a man suspected of fatally shooting... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 8:46:00 AM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Fulton man arrested for charges including child kidnapping, domestic assault
Fulton man arrested for charges including child kidnapping, domestic assault
FULTON - Maurice Alfred, 33, was arrested by the Fulton Police Department on Sunday and charged with burglary, domestic assault,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 8:13:00 AM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Kansas City man arrested after Saturday homicide
Kansas City man arrested after Saturday homicide
HOLDEN— Law enforcement officers in Holden, Missouri have taken a man into custody after a homicide Saturday, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 5:59:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

UPDATE: MLK Candlelight Walk canceled due to weather
UPDATE: MLK Candlelight Walk canceled due to weather
COLUMBIA - After hosting several events Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 4:02:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Kansas City Chiefs fans hope rituals, superstitions will get them a win
Kansas City Chiefs fans hope rituals, superstitions will get them a win
COLUMBIA - Local Kansas City Chiefs fans are spending their day watching the game with family and friends to see... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:57:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Capitol Kids holds grand re-opening months after May tornado
Capitol Kids holds grand re-opening months after May tornado
JEFFERSON CITY — The Capitol Kids, a multipurpose gym, reopened its doors on Sunday, nearly 8 months after a tornado... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:37:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 36°
4pm 33°
5pm 31°
6pm 30°