Mid-Missouri teacher indicted on 4 counts of child pornography

MILLER COUNTY - A federal grand jury has indicted a former Miller County teacher. The U.S. Attorney's office said Monday the former St. Elizabeth High School teacher faces charges related to sexual exploitation of a child.

Stephen Gregory Strobel, 25, of St. Elizabeth, faces a four-count indictment from a federal grand jury ruling Nov. 5.

The indictment accuses Strobel of producing child pornography depicting a female minor "exposing her genitals and masturbating" in an April 22 incident. The indictment also said Strobel is charged with receiving child pornography over the Internet, distributing child pornography over the Internet and possessing child pornography between March and May of 2014.



Strobel could be required to forfeit any property used to commit the offenses to the government, including a laptop and an iPhone.



The news release said in addition to the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Wayne County, Ohio, Sheriff's Department were investigating the case. Authorities could not explain the Ohio connection.

Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office Don Ledford said the victims were not Strobel's students and did not attend St. Elizabeth's High School.

St. Elizabeth High School Superintendent Toni Westbrooks-Taylor said, "Stephen Strobel is no longer employed with the district. We are letting the courts decide further action."

