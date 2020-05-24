Mid-Missouri traffic and water fatalities at a low for Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA - There have been zero traffic or water crashes for the 13 counties in Central Missouri, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Scott White.

Sgt. White also said there have been zero drownings for the Troop F area, which includes the Lake of the Ozarks.

He also said there have been 22 drug arrests, ten DWI arrests and four BWI arrests for the area.

He said these numbers cover Friday night through Sunday morning.

Troop D did report a drowning Friday night in Branson at Lake Taneycomo

For more information on the drowning in Branson, click here.