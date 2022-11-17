COLUMBIA - The Pet Wellness Alliance partnered with The Street Dog Coalition on Thursday to bring free animal services to unhoused families.
The Pet Wellness Alliance is a nonprofit, veterinary clinic in Columbia founded in 2021, which offers wellness, outpatient and behavioral services to animals in Mid-Missouri.
The Pet Wellness Alliance hosted a pop-up from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday to open up their doors to any pet family facing homelessness or near homelessness.
Dr. Anna Delabar and Dr. Abbie Knudsen founded the Pet Wellness Alliance. They said their goal is to serve underrepresented communities.
Delabar said she acknowledges the discrepancy in access to veterinary care because she has seen animal care sacrificed during times of financial hardship.
She said events like these are just one way to give back to the community.
"The primary target population is unhoused individuals and families who have pets," said Delabar.
At the pop-up, animals were able to receive an array of treatments ranging from vaccinations for flea and tick prevention to heartworm tests.
While this is the first pop-up clinic hosted in Columbia, the veterinarian duo looks forward to what is to come.
"We feel really, really excited," said Delabar. "We hope to come in and provide support services for families."
They have been a part of several successful clinics hosted in the St. Louis area and plan to bring the same accessibility to Columbia.
“Being involved with this program is one way that we are seeking to achieve our mission of helping families access healthcare,” says Delabar.
Delabar said she recognizes many Mid-Missourians may not be aware of the resources available to them.
She said she stresses the importance of promoting awareness of the resources available locally.
She also said she pledges to continue to work with other support organizations and create her own programs to help alleviate financial stress when it comes to veterinary care in Mid-Missouri.