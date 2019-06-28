Mid-Missouri watch parties planned for Democratic primary debates

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians are paying attention to the 2020 presidential race. Multiple groups have planned viewing parties to watch the Democratic presidential primary debates.

Wednesday, the Boone County Democrats held a watch party at Shakespeare's Pizza for the first part of the debate.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the state were keeping an eye on the debate as well.

On Twitter, the official account for the Missouri Republican Party said, "Bound to be a radical night of posturing and who’s who."

The GOP account also shared a bingo board for the Republican base watching.

For Thursday night's debate, the Boone County Democrats will host a second watch party at Shakespeare's south location. Lyra Noce, the chairperson of the Boone County Democratic Party, said though it's early in the election season, it is important for them to get involved.

"I feel as if presidential elections have been getting longer and longer each cycle," Noce said. "But this is extraordinary."

A college student at Wednesday's party, Kara Cheslock, said she is getting involved early to ensure she is well-educated before election day.

“This election is very important to me because I want to make sure I’m putting my name and my vote behind a candidate that I fully support,” Cheslock said.

The Cole County Democratic Party is also hosting a watch party for Thursday's debate. It will be at Theo's Midtown on McCarty Street in Jefferson City.

In Warrensburg, Johnson County Democrats are also hosting a watch party at the Trails Regional Library.

Thursday's debate starts at 8 p.m. on KOMU 8.