Mid-Missouri Weather Warnings

Weather Warnings:

Tornado Warning in effect for Callaway County until 1:15 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montgomery County until 1:30 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Gasconade, Osage, Maries and Miller counties until 1:45 a.m.

Tornado Watch until 4:00 a.m. for Callaway, Camden, Chariton, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Macon, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Osage, Pettis, Randolph and Saline counties.

All of Pettis County is under an Emergency watch according to the Pettis County Sheriff. More information coming soon.

Gov. Blunt is activating the State Emergency Management Agency to handle the response to today's tornadoes.

Stay tuned to KOMU for continuing updates from our Weather Plus team.

(Updated: 3/13/06 1:15 a.m.)