Mid-Missouri woman has unique ties to American Pharoah

3 years 4 months 1 week ago Thursday, June 04 2015 Jun 4, 2015 Thursday, June 04, 2015 12:12:00 PM CDT June 04, 2015 in News
By: Alyssa Casares, KOMU 8 Reporter

BARNETT - When American Pharoah looks to become the first Triple Crown winner in almost 40 years on June 6, a mid-Missouri woman will be cheering extra hard for the race horse. Click here to watch video.

That's because Marsha Baumgartner is responsible for the horse's unique name.

Baumgartner is a registered nurse from Barnett, Missouri. She does not own any horses of her own, but refers to herself as an avid horse racing fan.

"In 1973, when the Secretariat won the Triple Crown, is when I first became a horse race lover," Baumgartner. "I've followed it ever since then. I was not able to see that [race] because I was too young."

Baumgartner does not work full-time anymore, allowing her more time to browse the Internet.

"I have more time to look at websites and look at horses and their pedigrees and find out what happens to them after they retire," Baumgartner said.

That's how she found the Zayat Racing Stables.

"I think it was in 2012," Baumgartner said. "There was a race horse named Paynter and he was very seriously ill. He got colitis, and many times owners will go ahead and euthanize a horse, you know, just because they don't want them to suffer, and also there is insurance money involved. But the Zayat family elected to try major things to try to keep him alive and he recovered and he's now a stallion and has had foals of his own."

She started watching the website and when they posted a contest to suggest names for their new foals, she entered several names. Baumgartner said she doesn't remember how many names she entered, but the family selected one of them as a winner.

"I suggested the name American Pharoah for one of them and they chose that one," Baumgartner said.

There are a couple reasons she chose that name.

"It was because his sire is Pioneerof the Nile and his grand-sire was Yankee Gentleman," Baumgartner said. "So I came up with American Pharoah. And also because Mr. Zayat came from Egypt."

"So that's the reason I chose that name. And probably the reason they chose that name."

Baumgartner has been to three of American Pharoah's races, including the Kentucky Derby back in May. 

"I just had never seen that many people at the same time. There are so many people there. They were like 150-something thousand people there that day and of course everyone dresses up. Their hats are just something you can't even describe."

When American Pharoah was on the final stretch of the Kentucky Derby, Baumgartner said she was standing on her chair jumping up and down.

"I was hugging my husband and yelling and screaming."

But that name has become much more than contest winning prize. American Pharoah has won two of the three American Classics and plans to run in the Belmont Stakes. And although Baumgartner stood in the Winner's Circle with the Zayats at the Rebel Stakes in Arkansas, she will watch the Belmont Stakes from home.

"Except for general admission it's sold out, which always happens when there's the possibility of a Triple Crown on the line," Baumgartner said.

Betting odds favor American Pharoah 4/5 to win the race.

Beth Hussey is a horse racing fan and said she thinks American Pharoah has a good chance to win the Belmont Stakes.

"This year I think we have as good a chance as we've had in a long time for a Triple Crown winner," Hussey said. 

Baumgartner said she has mixed feelings about American Pharoah winning the Triple Crown.

"That would just be so thrilling," Baumgartner said. "I couldn't imagine that. I'm [just] afraid if he does win the Triple Crown, this will be his last race because his breeding rights have been sold already. So it makes it too much of a liability to risk him being injured by running him again, so I'm afraid that will be the end and I hate it."

Baumgartner did not plan to attend the Belmont Stakes in New York, but the president of New York Racing Association called her husband and offered two tickets to race. Baumgartner and her husband will watch American Pharoah sport the number 5 from the stands on Saturday. 

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]

 

More News

Grid
List

Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
(CNN) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the embattled archbishop of Washington, ending weeks of... More >>
17 minutes ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 11:11:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
COLUMBIA – While millions of Americans watched the moon move directly in front of the sun in August 2017, bees... More >>
52 minutes ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 10:36:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 10:14:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Two arrested, charged in Columbia robbery
Two arrested, charged in Columbia robbery
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged two men Thursday in connection with a robbery near Empire Roller Rink on Business Loop 70.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 8:51:33 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Washington Post: Turkey has proof Saudi writer was killed
Washington Post: Turkey has proof Saudi writer was killed
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's government has told U.S. officials it has audio and video proof that missing Saudi Arabian... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:37:04 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:27:54 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Authorities say 11 now dead from Hurricane Michael
UPDATE: Authorities say 11 now dead from Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Linda Marquardt rode out Hurricane Michael with her husband at their home in Mexico Beach.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:14:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Companies must pay $7M over misbranded pet food ingredients
Companies must pay $7M over misbranded pet food ingredients
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis has ordered companies from Missouri and California to pay a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 5:49:49 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Former student convicted of rape at University of Missouri
Former student convicted of rape at University of Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a January 2016 rape at... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 5:44:14 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt
UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt
COOPER COUNTY - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two semitrailers caught on fire after one was struck in... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 12:22:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri State Fair tallies 341K visitors this year
Missouri State Fair tallies 341K visitors this year
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State Fair officials say that nearly 341,000 people attended this year's event in Sedalia. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Bird to roll out features to help people with disabilities
Bird to roll out features to help people with disabilities
COLUMBIA - The scooter ridesharing company Bird is looking at solutions to people blocking the sidewalks with scooters, which is... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools breaks ground on new middle school
Columbia Public Schools breaks ground on new middle school
COLUMBIA - School board members, city leaders, and community members gathered to break ground at the site of a new... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in Continuous News

Columbia College offers students an entrepreneurial jump start
Columbia College offers students an entrepreneurial jump start
COLUMBIA - Columbia College will host an entrepreneurship showcase Friday where five students will present business pitches to a panel... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Lt. Governor to tour state for Buy Missouri Week
Lt. Governor to tour state for Buy Missouri Week
COLUMBIA – The first Buy Missouri Week starts this weekend. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will travel across the state... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri jail guard persuaded her terminally ill father to fatally shoot her estranged husband... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:47:17 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A window manufacturing company says it plans to build a $65 million factory in Eldon, creating... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:38:51 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
SUNRISE BEACH - Business owners in Sunrise Beach are dealing with several burglaries; some of which have cost them thousands... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
12pm 42°
1pm 43°
2pm 44°
3pm 45°