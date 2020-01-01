Mid-Missouri year in review: 2019

In this May 2019 file photo, we take a bird-eye approach of the damage left in Jefferson City after a tornado ripped through both the capital city and Eldon, Mo.

COLUMBIA - As 2019 comes to an end, take a look back at the biggest stories that defined the year in Columbia and mid-Missouri.

Crime in Columbia

COLUMBIA - 2019 saw record-breaking violence in the city of Columbia, with five homicides in the month of September.

The victims included Nadria Wright, 18, E’quan Spain, 19, Antonio Houston, 36, Danielle Marine, 33, and James Hickem, 23.

Families and friends were left to grapple with the sudden loss. Reverend James Gray, a pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church, has met with many of the victims’ families and said he feels their pain.

“As a pastor, it’s been double trouble because you have to deal with all the different personalities not understanding how to get families and young people through this,” he said.

Some community members feel Columbia has changed because of the events of September. Mary Ratliff, president of the Columbia chapter of the NAACP, said the city feels “different.”

“We’re seeing something that we’re not used to seeing,” she said. “It was very disappointing and disheartening to have this kind of thing in our community.”

Gray has been working with some of the victims’ families to have their voices heard. He and Shaunda Hamilton, mother of 18-year-old victim Nadria Wright, started an organization known as the Boone County Community Against Violence. The goal of the organization is to give families the opportunity to tell their stories, spread awareness and teach people how to respond during violent situations.

“I want us to be able to go to rotary clubs, all the clubs, and say ‘This is a mom, let her tell you her story,’” Gray said.

Ratliff said the NAACP is also having meetings and facilitating conversations between community members, clergy and police. She said people need to unite to solve this problem.

“We’re going to work with the community to do everything we can to identify those people who are committing those crimes,” Ratliff said. “So that they will know that we’re not going to protect them.”

Natalie Sopyla, KOMU 8 Reporter

Columbia Regional Airport's bumpy year

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport had a bumpy start to the year.

In April 2019, a pilot flying into COU reported a safety concern between the main runway and the crosswind runway. This became known as “the bump.” This bump between the two runways shut the airport down for four days, canceling all flights to and from the airport.

"There was an old woman sitting beside me," passenger Alexander Daniels said. "She was seeing me do the sign of the cross. I said ‘I'm really scared’ and she said ‘Me too, I'm really scared.’ They need to inform us and our families and our loved ones. They do not know what is going on, and some of them are completely confused."

From fear to frustration, another passenger in April was impacted by the infamous bump.

Passenger David Montgomery said he was told his flight was canceled due to weather. He then got to Columbia and learned the truth.

"I am big into transparency, honesty,” Montgomery said. “And I felt like I was deceived.”

The city did not comment on future procedures if said incident were to happen again, but a frequent COU traveler and former chair of the Columbia Regional Airport Advisory board Greg Cecil said the airport is still excelling and the anticipated upgrades will only continue the upward trend.

"Folks will be really happy when we have a new terminal built,” Cecil said. “And make it a little more comfortable for everybody. We can get rid of the bowling alley furniture that's in the waiting area."

According to the Columbia Regional Airport, the grand opening of the new terminal is set for Spring 2022.

Micki Neiman, KOMU 8 Reporter

Recovering after the storm