Mid-Missourian honor fallen service members at memorial services

BOONE COUNTY - Mid-missourians honored their fallen service members at memorial services across Boone County on Monday afternoon.

Boone County held a dedication ceremony to mark the relocation of the Desert Storm Memorial.

The Boone County Commission moved the monument to the Columbia Cemetery earlier this year in March. The memorial lists the names of two Boone County men killed in Operation Desert Storm, Patrick Kelly Connor and Steven Paul Farnen.

The memorial had been sittinging at the courthouse plaza for almost 25 years before the commission decided to move it due to the controversial religious symbol a " Jesus fish", on the the monument.

"We're going to have the highway signs and memorial signs put on Highway 63 for both those men, and I think that's very important," said Chuck Basye, Missouri State Representative for District 47.

He said the signs are scheduled to be put in place this fall.

Late Monday afternoon, the city of Centralia honored service members at the Centralia Missouri Cemetery.

Representative Stephen Webber of the 46th district and Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler were among the guest speakers.

Webber, who is also a marine veteran, said this is his first time to address the services in Centralia.

"Centralia takes more pride in flying our national flags than any other community in central Missouri. It's absolutely unbelievable here, American flags everywhere. They have a very good turnout. They really respect and appreciate the sacrifice of all the troops. I'm really honored to be a speaker today," Webber said.

More than 100 people, including veterans and families, attended the annual event.