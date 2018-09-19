Mid-Missourian shares stories of asylum-seekers

12 hours 4 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News
By: Monica Harkins, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - After volunteering at a detention center for women and children seeking asylum in the U.S., one Jefferson City man is sharing his experience around mid-Missouri of the women he met.

Native Spanish speaker Pedro Guerrero paired up with St. Louis lawyer Mark Timmerman and volunteered as part of the CARA Pro Bono Project in Dilley, Texas, in July; Guerrero translating Timmerman's legal advice for women and children seeking asylum.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday the Trump administration is cutting the number of refugees the United States will accept to an all-time low of 30,000 people for 2019.

In the last year of former President Barack Obama's term, his administration set the cap at 110,000 refugees. When President Trump took office, he cut the number to 45,000.

While a refugee and an asylum-seeker are not legally the same thing, Guerrero said the two are still a major part of the immigration debate. A refugee is someone who seeks refuge before entering the United States and an asylum-seeker is someone who is already on U.S. soil. 

Guerrero's family received asylum from Peru when he was two years old. 

"It's kind of almost come full circle now that I am sort of experiencing or paying witness to the same fear that these families that we served down in Texas experienced," Guerrero said.

Timmerman said his emphasis in civil rights law and interest in immigration in America right now inspired him to research how he could help. 

The two spent a week in Dilley, Texas, and assisted roughly a dozen women, listening to their stories of why they are fleeing their home countries.

Timmerman said the narrative he hears in America about immigration, refugees and people in detention centers, is not at all what he's come to find out.

''The fact that all these people are criminals? No, doesn't make sense. The fact that they're coming to take our jobs? No, that wasn't at all a part of my experience," Timmerman said. "The last thing they're thinking about is getting a job."

Pedro said one of the hardest parts was asking these women to recount in explicit detail the worst days of their lives.

Timmerman said, in order for the women and their children to gain asylum they have to make a "credible fear" or "reasonable  fear" for their life argument in front of a asylum officer who decides their fate.

In one case, Guerrero said, one woman he met was trying to appeal a previous deportation ruling.

"She laid out everything that you could possibly imagine, like repeated rape from multiple family members that were connected, to gangs," he said.

"They're running for their lives into the United States," Guerrero said.

Now, he is working on sharing the stories of his experience in Dilley so people can get a better grasp on the human beings behind the term deportation.

"After creating those strong bonds with those people knowing that they're probably being sent back to their death was one of the hardest things to face, because up until now I had never known an individual that had been deported for anything," he said.

Guerrero is working on giving presentations to various communities across mid-Missouri based on his experience in Texas.

"Race relations post Ferguson, the conversations that we see taking place are exclusively black and white. There's no room for other colors on that spectrum," he said.

Guerrero said bringing to light the issues that are taking place on the border will add Mexican and Latino communities to conversation about racial justice in Missouri.

More News

Grid
List

Public invited to give feedback on Bird scooters
Public invited to give feedback on Bird scooters
COLUMBIA - Bird scooters will be discussed at the Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission meeting Wednesday night. The commission will... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 3:15:00 AM CDT September 19, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia climate task force to meet amongst climate change disagreement
Columbia climate task force to meet amongst climate change disagreement
COLUMBIA -- The mayor of Columbia's task force on Climate Action and Adaptation planning could recommend an increase in renewable... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 2:24:00 AM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Callaway County man fights back against neighboring CAFO
Callaway County man fights back against neighboring CAFO
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Jeff Jones is living just a quarter of a mile away from a future Controlled Animal Feeding... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia works on plan to regulate Bird scooters
Columbia works on plan to regulate Bird scooters
COLUMBIA - Assistant City Counselor Jose Caldera announced the city and Bird are talking about short-term rules regulating the rental... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 details its rescues, other post-hurricane efforts
Missouri Task Force 1 details its rescues, other post-hurricane efforts
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force One continues rescuing people, checking on others and sheltering those in need in the wake... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Mid-Missourian shares stories of asylum-seekers
Mid-Missourian shares stories of asylum-seekers
COLUMBIA - After volunteering at a detention center for women and children seeking asylum in the U.S., one Jefferson City... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia teenager to spend 12 years in prison for deadly shooting
Columbia teenager to spend 12 years in prison for deadly shooting
COLUMBIA - A teenager pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a deadly 2016 shooting on Claudell Lane. Navarro Scott,... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:35:11 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach fire chief steps down; says district "under attack"
Sunrise Beach fire chief steps down; says district "under attack"
SUNRISE BEACH - Fire Chief Dennis Reilly announced his resignation due to harassment from a board member. Reilly said... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia line workers say pay increase not enough to keep them working
Columbia line workers say pay increase not enough to keep them working
COLUMBIA - City employees are getting a raise in this year's budget, but some say it's not enough for line... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

New lawn care app comes to Columbia
New lawn care app comes to Columbia
COLUMBIA - A lawn care app launched in Columbia to connect consumers with people who want to make extra money... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Police Department to receive more police cars
Jefferson City Police Department to receive more police cars
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is set to receive nine brand new police vehicles in the next... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:56:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Missouri National Guard member injured by gunshot during training
Missouri National Guard member injured by gunshot during training
MACON - Deputies are investigating after a member of the Missouri National Guard was shot at a training site near... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:40:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
(CNN Money) -- Facebook's ad targeting system is being used by some employers to unlawfully discriminate based on gender, a... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:06:05 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
NEOSHO (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a sheriff's deputy during a chase. ... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
COLUMBIA - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a 4-year-old child. Police arrested... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:11:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
COLUMBIA - A more than 25-year-old park shelter and playground could say goodbye soon. The replacement of those two... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved the 2019 fiscal year budget Monday for $32,807,390.05. Mayor Carrie Tergin... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 10:13:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested five people Monday for stealing from a Hibbett Sports store in Fulton. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 72°
7am 72°
8am 74°
9am 77°