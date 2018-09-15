Mid-Missourians Can Enjoy Outdoor and Indoor Theater Productions

COLUMBIA - Whether you enjoy live theater productions outdoors or prefer watching in air conditioning, you can find both at various local theaters.

The Maplewood Barn Community Theater's production of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" will open at 8 p.m. Thursday night. It's the 40th anniversary season for the outdoor theater but only the first season in its new barn theater.

Two years ago in April, the theater's 133-year-old iconic red barn was the victim of a suspicious fire. The entire structure was consumed by flames. That year, the theater pushed the start of its season back one week, but raised the curtain and performed every single scheduled show on the site of the former barn.

Now two years after the infamous fire, the theater has a new barn, historic on the outside but modern on the inside. The new barn features heating and air conditioning as well as indoor plumbing for the first time in the barn.

The performances of "Hamlet" run through Aug. 5 and general admission tickets are $7 each. For more information, visit maplewoodbarn.com.

There are also upcoming live theater performances indoors.

"Fame: The Musical" opens Thursday night at the Performing Arts in Children's Education (PACE) Theater. The musical runs through Sunday July 29 and tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $5 for children under ten. For more information, visit kidsintheact.org.

The MU Summer Rep Theater will show "The Importance of Being Earnest" July 26 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and July 29 at 2 p.m. "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" will have its last show July 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for "The Importance of Being Earnest" are $15 ($13 for seniors) and "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" tickets are $18 ($16 for seniors). For more information, visit summerrep.missouri.edu.