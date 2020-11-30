JEFFERSON CITY--When the pandemic started, Karel Lowery knew there would be big changes to her Sunday.
As music director at Grace Episcopal Church in Jefferson City, Lowery had to quickly figure out how to translate an in-person choir to a virtual one.
But if you're looking for a traditional church choir, you're going to be sorely disappointed.
How does a choir look in a pandemic?
"Virtually nonexistent actually," Lowery said.
But just because the choir can't sing together doesn't mean the music has to stop.
Grace Church parishioners have recorded themselves singing and playing instruments, and those pre-recorded performances are played during Sunday services.
Lowery chimed in herself, playing her bassoon for a recent service.
"Lots of people are missing being together," Lowery said. "That's the thing we miss the most, the being together, the collegiality of singing a choir."
The carols don't stop at Jefferson City.
In Columbia, Scott Denson plans to carol with his accordion on the corner of Ninth St and Broadway.
Denson has been playing accordion for 57 years, but took a break from live performance because of the pandemic.
"I wasn't doing anything," Denson said. "And I felt like there wasn't anything I could do for everybody."
But as Denson sat in his house looking for something to do, he turned to the thing that comforted him for decades.
"I figured, one thing I could do was walk up and down the street playing the accordion, and some people might like that," Denson said.
Denson said he plans to perform in downtown Columbia as much as he can this holiday season, weather permitting.
He plans to make a space for himself, so he can play and socially distance at the same time.
Between the parishioners at Grace Church, and musicians like Denson, mid-Missouri will have carols throughout the season.