Mid-Missourians Catch Corvette Fever
COLUMBIA - The Mid-Missouri Corvette club hosted their 18th Annual Corvette Cup on Saturday. The Corvette Cup is an all-day event starting with car show registration, mid-day judging and food vendors. Families came out to see six generations of corvettes on display. The event concludes with a trophy presentation and free banquet dinner for all car show participants.
More News
