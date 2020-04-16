Mid-Missourians Catch Corvette Fever

8 years 2 weeks 2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2012 Mar 31, 2012 Saturday, March 31, 2012 11:49:00 AM CDT March 31, 2012 in News
By: Stefanie Redding
COLUMBIA - The Mid-Missouri Corvette club hosted their 18th Annual Corvette Cup on Saturday. The Corvette Cup is an all-day event starting with car show registration, mid-day judging and food vendors. Families came out to see six generations of corvettes on display. The event concludes with a trophy presentation and free banquet dinner for all car show participants.

