COLUMBIA - A spring fever car show drew Missourians to Jefferson City on Saturday. People enjoyed a day of cars, food, vendors, and crafts. The event raised money for a local dog rescue non-profit organization.
Over 50 cars from mid-Missouri and about ten vendors joined the car show.
“Everybody has played their part in participating towards our goal,” Jessica DeFreece, the organizer, said. “So we are fundraising for a piece of land and material to be able to erect that ideal and make it actually happen.”
The proceeds will help the Muttz to Miracles rescue and rehabilitation centers obtain funding to build a non-profit animal shelter in Cole County.
“Our hope is to lower the recidivism rates of returning back to shelters as well,” DeFreece said. “And so we can work with the animals to have better socialization skills, be more fit in a family home.”
Car show participants and visitors all enjoyed the event designed to help animals.
Jefferson City resident Tracy Perkins came to the car show with his dog.
“I just came out to see some cars and see some old trucks and stuff and kind of support something that helps animals,” Perkins said.
Harold Horstmann and his wife Sharon Horstmann drove a 1965 Ford Mustang to the car show. Although they have taken part in several car shows before, it was their first time joining the spring fever car show.
“We like to do that car show specifically that are part of that, for good purpose, you know, to where the entrance fee goes for good,” Horstmann said.
DeFreece said they already had $2,500 in the savings, but the aim for this event was to double the amount. Their final goal is to raise at least $100,000 or $200,000.