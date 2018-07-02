Mid-Missourians Enjoy Memorial Day

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians took advantage of the weather on Monday. Usually considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, this Memorial Day brought mid-Missouri much needed warm and sunny weather.

People spent the day outside enjoying all types of activities. People were at parks playing kickball and frisbee, games like bags and washers and barbecuing.

Many kids also took advantage of the day off by splashing around in the water, but if there wasn't water nearby, kids used the slides, swings and jungle gyms to their full potential.

Although some kids were unaware of Memorial Day and what it means to some people, one mom said enjoying the weather and being with her family was the best way to spend her day. "Being able to spend time with the family that people have here, I think and remember the people that they've lost or the people that are serving now and are not able to be with them. I think it's a great way to celebrate Memorial Day," said Stephanie Mennemeyer.