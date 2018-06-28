Mid-Missourians gather for special Thanksgiving farmers market

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Farmers Market held its special Thanksgiving market at Parkade on Tuesday.

While the winter market is usually held on Saturdays, the special Tuesday market lets mid-Missourians purchase fresh fruit, vegetables and meat for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We wanted an opportunity for customers to be able to buy local products closer to Thanksgiving so they can get it as fresh as they possibly can," said Corinna Smith, marketing manager of the Columbia Farmers Market.

Smith said this is the second year the farmers market has set up a few days before Thanksgiving.

One of the usual vendors had something special to offer.

"One of our vendors from Happy Hollow Farm does have turkey," Smith said. "So she raised those special for Thanksgiving, so that's something we don't normally see."

Brittany Sullivan with Sullivan Farms has been a member of the Columbia Farmers Market since 2010.

She said the turnout has been good.

"I mean, for right now, there's a lot of people coming out to the market and supporting their local farmers, so that's great," Sullivan said.

The Columbia Farmers Market will be closed the Saturday after Thanksgiving.