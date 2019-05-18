Mid-Missourians hold rally against new abortion bill

4 hours 31 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, May 18 2019 May 18, 2019 Saturday, May 18, 2019 2:18:00 PM CDT May 18, 2019 in News
By: Austin Walker, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Abortion Bill has passed in the House and Senate. 

Saturday, mid-Missourians gathered outside of Columbia City Hall in protest of the bill. Some held signs and coat hangers in the air, while others came forward to share their thoughts.

The bill will ban abortion at eight weeks of pregnancy and will require parental notification if a minor is trying to receive an abortion.

Rep. Martha Stevens, D - Columbia, and Rep. Kip Kendrick, D - Columbia, showed support for women at the rally against the abortion bill.

"The bill that we passed yesterday is going to have severe consequences," said Stevens. "Yesterday we passed one of the most dangerous bills in my time here in the last three years."

Stevens said a lot of women don't know if they are pregnant at eight weeks and this will disproportionately impact low income women that don't have resources to travel out of state. 

Rep. Nick Schroer, R - O'Fallon sponsored this bill, and he said this bill will not hurt anyone, but open up other opportunities for everyone.

"It's not only going to help women in certain challenges," Schroer said. "It is going to continue to saving lives of the unborn as well."

Once signed by Governor Parson, Missouri will sit with Alabama and Georgia with passage of one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

More News

Grid
List

OUTAGE ALERT: Thousands without power in mid-Missouri
OUTAGE ALERT: Thousands without power in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Thousands of customers throughout mid-Missouri lost power Saturday, according to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives. Its... More >>
56 minutes ago Saturday, May 18 2019 May 18, 2019 Saturday, May 18, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT May 18, 2019 in News

Mid-Missourians hold rally against new abortion bill
Mid-Missourians hold rally against new abortion bill
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Abortion Bill has passed in the House and Senate. Saturday, mid-Missourians gathered outside of Columbia... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, May 18 2019 May 18, 2019 Saturday, May 18, 2019 2:18:00 PM CDT May 18, 2019 in News

Blues win Game 4 of West Final, even series at 2
Blues win Game 4 of West Final, even series at 2
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues rebounded from a tough Game 3 loss and took Game 4 of the... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 10:45:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in Sports

Three in custody after search in Moniteau County
Three in custody after search in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Three people are in custody after they reportedly tried to run away from law enforcement Friday. ... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 9:02:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Mizzou south end zone facility to be completed August 1st
Mizzou south end zone facility to be completed August 1st
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced the team spaces and offices in it's new south end zone facility will be completed... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Moberly WWII veteran gets early birthday surprise
Moberly WWII veteran gets early birthday surprise
MOBERLY - A day shy of his 95th birthday, a World War II veteran had the early birthday surprise of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 3:12:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers push for HIV decriminalization
Missouri lawmakers push for HIV decriminalization
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri lawmakers say they haven't given up on a bipartisan bill designed to change Missouri’s criminal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Students fight back against school attendance policy
Students fight back against school attendance policy
VERSAILLES - Graduation at Morgan County R-II High School is Saturday, but not all of the senior class will be... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 1:39:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Columbia celebrates John William "Blind" Boone's 155th birthday
Columbia celebrates John William "Blind" Boone's 155th birthday
COLUMBIA - The Blind Boone Home (10 N Fourth Street) will commemorate John William "Blind" Boone's 155th birthday on Saturday,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 12:39:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Shooting suspect in Benton County arrested
Shooting suspect in Benton County arrested
IONA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing an Iona woman. Around... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Missouri bill tightens caps for in-home child-care providers
Missouri bill tightens caps for in-home child-care providers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation limiting the number of young children at in-home child-care providers.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 10:33:00 AM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Two MU students compete in the battle of the baristas
Two MU students compete in the battle of the baristas
COLUMBIA- Two MU students held a practice barista competition today at the Memorial Union location on the campus. The practice... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 7:30:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

House bill against Grain Belt Express' eminent domain meets new opposition
House bill against Grain Belt Express' eminent domain meets new opposition
JEFFERSON CITY - In order to prevent the use of eminent domain to build the Grain Belt Express transmission line,... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 6:11:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

Abortion bill gives tax credit for pregnancy help centers
Abortion bill gives tax credit for pregnancy help centers
JEFFERSON CITY - A section in House Bill 126 , which would ban abortions after eight weeks, provides an incentive... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:49:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

Old Hawthorne killing linked to high-grade pot trafficking operation
Old Hawthorne killing linked to high-grade pot trafficking operation
COLUMBIA - An affidavit filed in a drug trafficking case is providing new details on the 2017 death of Augustus... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:38:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Crash on I-70 leaves one in critical condition
UPDATE: Crash on I-70 leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBIA - A crash on I-70 has left one man in critical condition and two with minor injuries. William... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 4:01:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

Senate approves changes to Amber Alert system in name of Hailey Owens
Senate approves changes to Amber Alert system in name of Hailey Owens
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill that would make it easier for police to issue alerts for child abductions in Missouri... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 3:33:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

Parents say Xanax distributed at Boonville High; upset with school's actions
Parents say Xanax distributed at Boonville High; upset with school's actions
BOONVILLE - While multiple parents say a student took Xanax to Boonville High School Tuesday and gave the drugs to... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 3:28:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 20 active weather alerts
7pm 73°
8pm 71°
9pm 71°
10pm 70°