Mid-Missourians March for Truth

1 year 5 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, June 03 2017 Jun 3, 2017 Saturday, June 03, 2017 1:42:00 PM CDT June 03, 2017 in News
By: Jasmyn Willis, KOMU 8 News Reporter

COLUMBIA - Local residents marched Saturday for truth and transparency from the Trump administration.

There were marches organized around the nation. CoMo for Progress and Mid-Missouri Peaceworks sponsored Columbia's march.

Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, said his goal is to bring awareness to what he calls a lack of transparency from President Donald Trump.

“We feel there are so many unanswered questions and so much suspicious behavior on part of the Trump administration,” Haim said. “We want to know what they have to hide. Trump won’t reveal his taxes, won’t let us know about the context between his campaign and his transition team and Russia.”

The march started in Columbia at Sen. Claire McCaskill's office and ended at Sen. Roy Blunt’s office.

“In this particular event, our focus is on transparency,” Haim said. “On making what happened during the campaign, the transition and post-transition apparent to all of us. Revealing information that hasn't been revealed.”

Haim said the U.S. is a democracy and individuals can use their voice to express their concerns.

“We would encourage them to contact their representatives, contact their senators," he said. "Make their views heard. We want things to be on the up and up. And if everything was on the up and up Trump would be revealing his taxes right now.”

A participant, Richard Stahlhut, said the march is not a matter of political party but transparency for the nation.

"I know it sounds like this is about Republicans, but it needs to be about our country," Haim said. "Because what's happening is we have a person in charge who clearly isn't happy about the checks and balances that are reigning him in."

Haim said one of the march's goals is urging Congress to pass a bill that would reveal Trump's taxes.

“We're attempting to make the public aware of our concerns but also to make our elected officials, Sen. McCaskilll, Sen. Blunt, Rep. Hartlzer, know why we are concerned and what we are concerned about, and them to take action.”

Haim said the list of unanswered questions grew when President Trump fired James Comey.

“We don't know the real reason why he fired James Comey or Sally Yates,” Haim said. “But we wonder what does he have to hide. When someone is investigating you and you fire them, that seems suspicious to us. And we want to know more.”

Haim said the lack of transparency from the Trump administration to the public is very suspicious.

“What does he have to hide?” Haim said. “You know why, why is he not revealing that? I think the most already Trump supporter who agrees with his goals, would have to ask themselves why does this man insist on keeping his finances secret? Who does he owe money to?

Haim said the March for Truth was a call for Trump to be held accountable. Haim also said the march was a call for the Trump administration to address unanswered questions regarding contact with Russia, Trump's unrevealed tax returns and the firing of Comey.

“Those are questions that are legitimate to be asking and there doesn't seem to be any good reason not to be answering them,” Haim said. “That makes me think maybe he has a bad reason, maybe there are things there that if they're revealed would be very embarrassing or even incriminating, but we don't know.”

 

