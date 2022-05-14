COLUMBIA — Over 100 mid-Missouri residents took part in the nationwide "Bans Off Our Bodies" protests in Columbia to voice concerns about the potential reversal of abortion law precedent.
This marks the third pro-choice protest in downtown Columbia since May 2, when Politico first reported on a leaked Supreme Court majority opinion draft penned by Justice Samuel Alito that refutes the legal basis of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and the subsequent 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision. Today's crowd significantly outnumbered that of last week's protest outside of the Columbia City Hall.
"Last week, I left and I realized that I need to do something more," Melissa Cameron, organizer of the Columbia "Bans Off Our Bodies" protest, said. "Not enough people knew about it, not enough people knew about the issue. I emailed everyone I could think of. I sent out Facebook messages and just really stepped out of my comfort zone."
Cameron connected with the organizations behind the "Bans Off Our Bodies" movement to set up the demonstration, one of six protests in Missouri. Organizing groups include the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the American Civil Liberties Union, Ultraviolet, Move On and Women's March.
"They've really helped just teach me what I needed to know," Cameron said. "I've been in training every night this week, just doing what I needed to do to get this event together."
Today's protest featured high tensions, as multiple counter-protestors voiced their advocacy for pro-life policy.
"It's not a clear-cut, black and white issue," Jodie Ashby, a new graduate of the University of Missouri Master's of Social Work program, said. "There's a lot of things that go into being pro-choice, like economic justice and comprehensive sex education and equitable access to health care that a lot of women don't have."
The argument of one counter-protestor, Columbia resident Brock Adam-Thompson, supports a state's right to decide the legality of abortion services. Missouri is one of thirteen states with a "trigger law" in place, which would immediately outlaw abortion services statewide if Roe v. Wade precedent is overturned by the Supreme Court.
"What they see as pro-choice, I see it as a, you're taking away the choice of the baby to have life," Adam-Thompson said. "I think it's wrong, I think it's a sin to murder innocent life."
Protestors voicing support for the "Bans Off Our Bodies" marched throughout downtown Columbia, chanting rally cries such as "my body, my choice" and "what do we want? Choice! When do we want it? Now!"
"You have to pull from your family and your friends and your community and your religious institutions," Jackie Casteel, co-host of the Women's Issues, Women's Voices show on KOPN 89.5 FM, said, "to just decide whether you're ready to become a mother and whether you can take that on in the next period of your life and whether you can put everything else on hold."
Those in attendance included Missouri United States Senate candidate Spencer Toder (D-MO), Missouri House Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-MO) and Missouri House District 44 candidate Dave Raithel (D-MO). Toder drove from a "Bans Off Our Bodies" protest in St. Louis to Columbia to join in on the Columbia demonstration, while members of his campaign advocated at a protest in Kansas City.
"The stakes couldn't be higher, and I think that this was shaking the bee hive," Toder said, "and people realize now that we can't just sit on our tails and wait, that there isn't anyone on a white horse coming to save us, that it's up to us to get out and do the work."
Earlier in the week on May 11, the United States Senate failed to advance the Women's Health Protection Act to President Joe Biden's desk in a 49-51 vote. However, the Senate filibuster would've required 60 votes to induce cloture and conduct a vote on the floor.
"We needed 60 votes to pass it, so you realize what we really need to do is abolish the filibuster," Toder said. "It's the most anti-Democratic thing we could possibly have, to make the voices of so few louder than the voices of so many."
Casteel, a long-time activist and proponent of women's reproductive rights, carried a sign that said "your reason is the right reason," explaining that she hopes there won't be further legislation restricting the ability to seek out abortion services.
She emphasized how community support helped empower the message.
"The community being alongside you, that gives you that ability to feel like you do deserve these rights," Casteel said. "You deserve the same rights as any other human being and deserve to decide what happens to your body."
But, Ashby said it goes beyond local unity.
"It's also an illusion because these are not the people in power," she said. "There's a huge dichotomy between the general population and, you know, who supports abortion rights and being pro-choice versus who's in the Supreme Court and who's in Congress."
While Cameron hopes the protest's message is heard by government leaders, she said today's discourse helped create productive conversations.
"I love hearing different points of views," she said. "I want to hear the opposing side. The only we we can find common ground is to listen to each other... it really makes me proud to be a part of Columbia."