Mid-Missourians Participate in National Walking Day

COLUMBIA - Wednesday is National Walking Day, and mid-Missourians join people walking all across the country in taking steps to a healthier life style.

National Walking Day takes place the first Wednesday of April each year. The day was established when the American Heart Association saw an increase in sedentary lifestyles, and a decrease in the number of people spending time outdoors.

The American Heart Association encourages people to use its app, American Heart Association Walking Paths App. The app allows users to search for walking paths near them, and upload their own walking paths to the app.

The American Heart Association's senior communications director, Stephen Hall, said he wants people to know that walking is easy.

"Walking is a simple way to make a difference in your health. If you turn walking into a habit, you can really change your life and lifestyle," Hall said.

For more information about walking and resources available for people who want to start walking, visit the American Heart Association's website, www.startwalkingnow.org.