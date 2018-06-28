Mid-Missourians prepare for presidential campaigns

COLUMBIA - Even though the 2016 presidential election is many months away, Mid-Missourians have already begun preparations to campaign for the candidate of his or her choice.

The local political group "Mid-Missourians for Bernie Sanders" is looking for volunteers to travel to Iowa to help the Sanders presidential campaign.

Laura Mikytuck, a spokesperson for Mid-Missourians for Bernie Sanders, said her group is run completely by volunteers, without any funding from Sanders' official campaign.

"Maybe one day if we get big enough, the Sanders campaign will sponsor us," Mikytuck said. "But for now, we pay for everything out of pocket, or by fundraising."

Democrats are not the only ones starting to rally for the presidential campaign. The Boone County Republican Central Committee hosted a GOP debate watch party Wednesday.

Committee Chair Mark Zweifel told KOMU 8 he wanted the event to serve as a way for local republicans to come together.

"We just thought it would be a fun idea to have a debate watch party, with everybody together and just have a little fun with it," Zweifel said.

Mikytuck said when she was younger she did not have a very bit interest in politics, but now she knows everybody has the chance to make a change and that change starts at the local level.

"I didn't want to just sit idly by and wish for the best, without trying to make that the reality," Mikytuck said. "Your voice matters a lot more than people think it does."



Mikytuck said it is important for people to be involved in presidential elections on a local level because the issues one person faces in Columbia are the same issues people face in other parts of the country.

"It's about more than just one person casting a vote," Mikytuck said. "It's about everyone coming together, and working together."