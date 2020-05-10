Mid-Missourians rally to bring awareness to black Georgia man killed while jogging

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians marched and held signs in Columbia on Friday in an effort to bring awareness to a black Georgia man, Ahmaud Arbery, shot dead while jogging in February.

"We care about what happened to Ahmaud and the atrocities that happened and to a lot of people of color in this country everyday - this being an extremely horrible example of it," Organizer Valerie Berta said.

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael were arrested on Thursday for Arbery's death.

This comes after a video surfaced on Tuesday showing the altercation, which angered people across the country.

"Even though the murderers were arrested last night, just the idea that this went on," Berta said. "It took all this time and all this activism work to even get to an arrest is unbelievable."

The father and son said they believed Arbery was a burglar, however, Arbery's family said he was just jogging through the neighborhood.

The Glynn County police report said Gregory and Travis grabbed guns and chased Arbery in their pickup truck. It also said a third man joined the chase in the McMichaels' truck.

Arbery's family said he was unarmed at the time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the incident.

Actor Michael B. Jordan and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden have also made public comments on the incident.