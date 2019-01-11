Mid-Missourians stock up on groceries before expected snow

COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians are stocking up on food essentials at grocery stores Thursday to prepare for the expected weekend snow.

KOMU 8’s Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke expects we should most likely see 4 to 7 inches of snow Friday night to Saturday. You can see the full breakdown of this Winter Storm by clicking here.

The parking lot of the Hyvee on Conley Road was full, and the aisles were packed with shoppers who were stocking their pantry in case they get snowed in this weekend.

Shoppers Davina and Dayshanay Rowe said they were surprised Hyvee and the nearby Walmart were so crowded.

“We bought some Hot Pockets, some Red Box movies, Kool-Aid and some hot chocolate. You know, stuff to keep warm for the snow,” Dayshatay Rowe said.

The milk, eggs, bottled water, bread, frozen foods, meat and EasyMac aisles were the most popular among shoppers.

"That’s the thing to do when the weather comes and you get snowed in, or you don’t like to drive on snow. If you’ve got everything at home, you don’t have to go anywhere, so it’s great,” Davina Rowe said.