Mid-Missourians struggle with heat on Memorial Day

COLUMBIA - Record high temperatures on Memorial Day weekend affected some mid-Missourians' holiday plans.

A power outage near I-70 and North Bernadette Drive left approximately 350 Columbia Water and Light customers without electricity - and thus without air conditioning - this afternoon.

Columbia Water and Light said a burnt electrical riser tripped a circuit, causing the outage.

Lineman Derrick Gallhein said, "They just crack and go bad every now and then."

He said the heat could have possibly contributed to the problem.

The city temporarily rerouted power and was working to find a more permanent solution.

To cool off from the heat, many other people in Columbia visited the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center. The pool was packed, and the line to get into the facility was almost to the parking lot.

Brigitte Tollett applied sunscreen to her daughter before entering and said she came to the pool in hopes of getting some relief from the scorching temperatures.

"We feel like it's been hot for months now. We totally missed spring this year," she said.

KOMU 8's Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke said Sunday and Monday set record highs. Columbia reached 94 degrees on Memorial Day, breaking the previous record set in 2012.

KOMU 8's weather forecast still has temperatures reaching the upper 80s throughout the week and into next weekend. Kenton said mid-Missouri can also expect some thunderstorms as the tropical weather system Alberto extends into the Midwest.