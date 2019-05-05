Mid-Missourians support inclusion by running a mile

COLUMBIA - People joined together at the Inclusive Excellent Mile race Saturday morning.

Brian Brown, an associate athletic director for Mizzou Athletics, said he was excited by the turn out.

"It's about making sure everyone feels welcomed, valued and respected," Brown said.

The race is a collaborative effort between Department of Athletics and the MU Division of Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity. It was opened to all ages.

People could run, walk or bike the mile.

Runner Chris Kim said the race is a good opportunity for everyone to forget about their differences.

"I love the idea that we all come together and just enjoy ourselves, not really think about anything else. Just go on a run," Kim said.

The race was free, but donations were accepted for the Missouri Honor Flight, Sisters of Sisterhood and Rally for Rhyan.

After the race, participants could go through an obstacle course, get their face painted and eat pizza and wings.