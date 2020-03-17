Mid-Missourians vary on remote work

COLUMBIA - More and more businesses and events are continuing to combat the spread of COVID-19. As of March 15th, the Centers for Disease Control came out with new recommendations against gatherings of more than 50 people.

Amid this, we wanted to know if our viewers are starting to work from home, or whether it's business as usual.

We found that for some, remote work is starting to be the interim norm, but for others, they've been working online for quite some time, so this isn't anything new.

However, the majority of responses we got said that so far, it's business as usual. We also got multiple responses from people in healthcare that said they expect to go into work like normal.

You can continue to track school closings, as well as cancellations on our website.