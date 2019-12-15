Mid-Missourians Walk for MS

COLUMBIA - On Saturday, some Mid-Missourians came out to Stephen Lake Park to show their support for Multiple Sclerosis awareness by participating in a fundraising event -- Walk MS. Last year's walk raised over $30,000. The goal this year is to top that. Some teams raised over $10,000 and more than 300 people showed up.

Mulitple Sclerosis is a disease affecting the central nervous system. It interrupts the flow of information from the brain to the body. MS affects more than 400 thousand people in the U-S.