Mid-Missourians Walk for MS
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, some Mid-Missourians came out to Stephen Lake Park to show their support for Multiple Sclerosis awareness by participating in a fundraising event -- Walk MS. Last year's walk raised over $30,000. The goal this year is to top that. Some teams raised over $10,000 and more than 300 people showed up.
Mulitple Sclerosis is a disease affecting the central nervous system. It interrupts the flow of information from the brain to the body. MS affects more than 400 thousand people in the U-S.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — A judge committed a Randolph County man to the Department of Mental Health after a jury found him... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A water main break Sunday morning froze over the road, causing a traffic hazard in Boone County.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia Public Works plans to have a 24-person crew begin monitoring road conditions and treating... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from the Great Southern Bank on 3200 South Providence Saturday... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is expected to bring snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY, BLACKWATER — A small community in Mid-Missouri is attempting to spread holiday cheer within a few miles of... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - With temperatures around 30 degrees on Saturday, the cold weather did not stop Holts Summit residents from... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews are preparing for an expected winter storm this weekend. In a press... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — St. Louis officials have voted to ban local veterinarians from declawing cats. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Chatbots could soon be answering more questions from Missourians about their taxes or welfare. The St. Louis... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two people were injured Friday night after an assault and shots fired incident in north Columbia, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department completed a week-long training program on Friday, cumulating with a role-playing exercise to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department has a new chief. City Manager John Glascock says Andy Woody will be taking... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri football coach Barry Odom is heading to Arkansas. New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman confirmed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia psychologist, Kurt Bumby, 50, is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy in Boone County and two... More >>
in
FULTON - Although legally blind, Fulton Special Olympics tennis player Jesse competes with enthusiasm in a high demanding sport for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed plan to expand the Jefferson City National Cemetery across the street and move a park... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in higher demand at local hardware stores after a forecasted weekend snow... More >>
in