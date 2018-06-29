Mid-Missourians Work Out for a Cure

COLUMBIA - A local gym helped Missourians stay fit while working toward a good cause Saturday. Wilson Fitness put on its second annual Fitness for a Cure. People could register to take part in the event, and all proceeds from registration went to the American Cancer Society.

"We're having a great time getting fit and we're raising money to fight cancer," said Lisa Kent, an assistant group fitness manager at Wilson Fitness.

The event also had a silent auction and sold other goods. All proceeds from sales went to the American Cancer Society as well.

"We keep hoping to make this bigger and bigger and raise more money every year," said Kent.

Kent said that they had more than 100 people came out for the event. Kent said the event raised more than $4,000 dollars last year and she believes they will top that this year.